Australian Open Day Two: Order of play and how to watch Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur begin their tournaments

Novak Djokovic is the odds on favorite for the men’s title at the Australian Open this year and he will begin the tournament against Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, seeking a record-equaling 22nd grand slam and 10th Australian title.

Meanwhile, women’s world No. 2 Ons Jabeur is in action in the match beforehand, as she aims to better the two grand slam finals she reached last season, while USA’s Sloane Stephens takes on Russia’s Anna Potapova on Court 7.

Rod Laver Arena

From 7pm ET

Aryna Sabalenka (5) vs. Tereza Martincova

Katherine Sebov vs. Caroline Garcia (4)

Matteo Berrettini (13) vs. Andy Murray

From 3am ET

Tamara Zidansek vs. Ons Jabeur (2)

Roberto Carballés Baena vs. Novak Djokovic (4)

Margaret Court Arena

From 7pm ET

Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Elise Mertens (26)

Xiyu Wang vs. Karolina Pliskova (30)

Tomas Machac vs. Casper Ruud (2)

From 3am ET

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Belinda Bencic (12)

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex de Minaur (22)

John Cain Arena

From 7pm ET

Andrey Rublev (5) vs. Dominic Thiem

Not before 9pm ET

Taylor Fritz (8) vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

Maryna Zanevska vs. Veronika. Kudermetova (9)

Not before 3am ET

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex. de Minaur (22)

Kia Arena

From 7pm ET

Filip Krajinovic vs. Holger Rune (9)

1573 Arena

Not before 1am ET

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Alexander Zverev (12)

Court 7

From 7pm ET

Sloane Stephens vs. Anastasia Potapova

How to watch

Here is how you can watch all the day’s tennis wherever you are:

Australia: Nine & Stan Sport

Brazil: ESPN International

Canada: TSN / RDS

Germany: Eurosport

Mexico: ESPN International

UK: Eurosport

US: ESPN, Tennis Channel

