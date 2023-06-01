Churchill Downs announces new safety measures after series of horse deaths

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Churchill Downs, host of the famed Triple Crown horse race the Kentucky Derby, announced new safety initiatives as an ongoing investigation continues into a series of horse deaths at the track.

The racetrack will continue to hold races as planned but said it would pause “track-based incentives such as trainer start bonuses and purse pay-out allocations to every race finisher through last place.”

Other initiatives, to go into effect immediately, include restricting the number of starts per horse to four during a rolling eight-week period. The racetrack will also establish ineligibility standards for poor performance.

There have been 12 equine fatalities at the facility since March 30, according to Churchill Downs Incorporated.

On Tuesday, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) held an “emergency veterinary summit,” which included members from Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to review all available information related to the deaths.

As the probe continues, HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said, “Everyone is committed to seeing what is happening and stopping it to the extent it can be stopped.”

The track said Thursday equine surgeon Dr. Ryan Carpenter “provided educational information and tools to trainers and practicing veterinarians about advanced interventions that can be considered for certain equine injuries.”

“Any decision must be made first and foremost with the long-term well-being of the horse in mind,” Dr. Will Farmer, the equine medical director for Churchill Downs Incorporated, said in a statement. “It is imperative that all available, educated and informed options can be efficiently, confidently and thoroughly relayed to the owners.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.