Emma Raducanu marks grand slam return with victory against Shelby Rogers

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Emma Raducanu made light work of her first grand slam match in almost a year, defeating Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Raducanu endured an injury-plagued year in 2023 after undergoing wrist and ankle surgeries but impressed as she swept past Rogers 6-3 6-2 on Tuesday in just one hour and 16 minutes.

This was the British star’s third match since returning from injury, and she made a confident start by breaking Rogers’ serve and moving into a 4-1 lead before seeing out the set with a hold to love.

Maintaining her high standard in the second set, Raducanu broke in the first game and consolidated her advantage with a further break at 3-1 when a backhand approach from the American landed in the net.

A forehand winner from Raducanu closed out the set – and the match – to love once again, earning her a second-round meeting with China’s Wang Yafan on Thursday.

Raducanu has battled with form and injuries in the years after she won the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021 and has not progressed beyond the second round of a grand slam since then.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw on Tuesday, world No. 1 Iga Świątek defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(7-2) 6-2, while third seed Elena Rybakina also progressed in straight sets, overcoming Karolína Plíšková 7-6(8-6) 6-4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.