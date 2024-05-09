Phoenix Suns fire head coach Frank Vogel

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Frank Vogel after one season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Suns went 49-33 with Vogel at the helm and were swept in four games in the first round of the Western Conference series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team. We appreciate Frank’s hard work and commitment,” Jim Jones, Suns’ president of basketball operations and general manager, said in a statement.

“We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations. We will continue to evaluate our operation and make necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals. We all take accountability, and it’s my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team.”

Vogel was hired after the team decided to part ways with former coach of the year Monty Williams. Williams was fired after the team’s 2023 loss in the Western Conference semifinals to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Vogel has been an NBA head coach for 12 seasons, with previous stints with the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

