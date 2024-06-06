Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, 75, wins bronze medal at the Oceania Athletics Championships

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka proved his days of sporting prowess aren’t yet behind him as he won a bronze medal in shot put at the Oceania Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old put matters of state to one side as he competed in the over-65 category, recording a throw of 7.09 meters. His best effort put him eighth overall in that category but was good enough to finish third out of four in the 75-79 sub-category.

“It was indeed a morale booster for me. Even at 75, I hope to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy,” Rabuka said on Facebook, with a picture of him holding his medal.

“Glad to have the support of my wife Suluweti, my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who watched on the sidelines while I participated in the competition.”

Rabuka almost won another medal at the Oceania Athletics Championships earlier in the week, finishing sixth in the over-75 discus competition.

The championship is being held in Suva, Fiji, and includes athletes competing across a variety of age categories.

Sporting success is nothing new to Rabuka. The politician represented Fiji in the decathlon at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and played rugby union for his country, according to Reuters.

The Peoples Alliance party leader was elected Fiji’s Prime Minister in 2022, leading a successful coalition government. He had previously held office for seven years between 1992 and 1999, after a career in the military.

In 2018, during a break from politics, he managed the Pacific Islands rugby union team during its European tour.

