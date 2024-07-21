Andre Seldon Jr., Utah State football transfer, dies in apparent cliff diving accident

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Incoming Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an apparent cliff-diving accident at a reservoir about 20 miles from the school’s campus, the university said in a statement.

Deputies were called to the Porcupine Reservoir at around 2:20 p.m. MT following reports that a man dove from the cliffs into the water and didn’t resurface, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Search and rescue teams with divers then began searching for the man, the agency’s release said, and his body was found in the reservoir at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

“Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the sheriff’s office said.

The university identified the victim as Seldon, 22, who was joining the football team this year after two seasons at New Mexico State University and two at the University of Michigan.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said Utah State interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling, who had joined the program after serving as New Mexico State’s defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Seldon, who played all 15 New Mexico State games in 2023, transferred into the football program over the summer and was set to start classes this fall, according to the university.

“Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate,” Dreiling said. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Seldon is survived by his parents, Danielle Smith and Andre Seldon Sr.

“Utah State is working to ensure both Athletics staff and student-athletes have emotional and mental support as they process and grieve,” university officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.