Where every sport is being held at the Paris Olympic Games

(CNN) — There’s a lot happening in Paris this summer.

The Olympic Games are coming to the French capital and homes have been found for all 32 sporting disciplines.

Many of the venues existed before the Games – the only permanent sports facility built for the Olympics is the Aquatics Center, which will welcome the artistic swimming, water polo and diving events. There will also be various temporary arenas and stands, with several being built around famous landmarks.

While there are a handful of sporting venues in different parts of France – and even further afield – Paris is hosting a fairly compact Games, with the majority of the facilities located within a five-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius of the Olympic Village in the north of the city. Fans will be able to walk or cycle between the sites, or get around via Paris’ well-connected metro system.

In a totally unique event, the Opening Ceremony will be held along the Seine River, marking the first time that the ceremony has not taken place inside a stadium.

The famous Parade of Nations – which typically features national delegations of athletes entering the Olympic Stadium on foot – will take place on the Seine itself, with boats carrying the 10,500 athletes through the center of the city.

Not just tourist hotspots

With several spectacular attractions around the city, it is no surprise that the Paris 2024 organizers opted to host certain events in full view of some the capital’s most recognizable sites.

Fans may have to tear themselves away from the Eiffel Tower when going to watch the beach volleyball event as the iconic landmark will sit next to the newly-constructed open-air stadium at the Champ de Mars.

Another stunning venue is the famous Palace of Versailles. Once home to the nation’s monarchy before the French revolution, the Château will now crown sporting royalty in the equestrian and modern pentathlon events.

Archery will take place at the Esplanade des Invalides, a huge open-air green space that will also serve as the finish line of the marathon. The Esplanade is located on the north side of the impressive Hôtel des Invalides, which contains museums and monuments relating to French military history, a hospital and a retirement home for veterans, as well as the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.

It seems as though event organizers have made use of every available public space and morphed them into areas capable of hosting an Olympic event, with the transformation of the Place de la Concorde into a hub for urban sports among the most eye-catching.

The famous public square will “enable urban sports to become established in their natural environment, away from stadiums, at the heart of the city,” per Olympics.com. Breaking, the newest Olympic sport, will take place at La Concorde and will share the area with 3×3 basketball, skateboarding and freestyle BMX.

Sporting pedigree

The City of Light also already possesses a selection of permanent sporting venues that will be put to use during the Olympics. The Stade de France is the home of the country’s national soccer and rugby teams and is no stranger to international sporting or cultural events. It is one of only two stadiums to host both the soccer and rugby World Cup finals and staged the UEFA Champions League final in 2002, 2006 and 2022.

It will become the Olympic Stadium for the duration of the Games, welcoming track and field (athletics) and rugby sevens.

Southwest of the arena is the Stade Roland Garros. Named after the famed French aviator, the complex is home to 18 clay tennis courts which are annually used for the French Open, one of the sport’s four grand slams. Olympic tennis will naturally take place here, but its centerpiece – Court Philippe Chatrier – will also play host to boxing bouts.

Soccer will cover the most ground of any sport at the Games, with matches being held in seven different stadiums across the country. Located in the heart of Paris, though, is the famed Parc des Princes, one of the host venues for the ‘Beautiful Game.’ Home to 12-time Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain, the stadium has previously hosted World Cup and European Championship fixtures.

Away from the city

Though the majority of events will be concentrated inside Paris or on its perimeter, a handful of sports will be held away from the capital.

While most athletes will be dealing with the hustle and bustle of city life and the arrival of thousands of Olympics fans, the surfers competing at Paris 2024 are heading to a remote island paradise.

The entirety of the surfing competition will take place in Tahiti, the largest island in the overseas collectivity of French Polynesia. Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean over 9,000 miles away from Paris, Tahiti will welcome surfers from all over the world who will attempt to conquer the infamous Teahupo’o wave.

Often referred to as the “The End of the Road,” Teahupo’o is known for its picturesque setting but also the danger it poses due to the shallow reef below the immense wave.

Olympic sailors will not be venturing quite as far, but with Paris being located inland and away from the coastline, the seaside city of Marseille on mainland France’s southern coast has been selected to host the event. The Roucas-Blanc Marina will be adapted for the competition, with the coastal configuration and constant winds ensuring “ideal tactical and strategic conditions for the competitors.”

The city will also host soccer matches at the Marseille Stadium (also known as the Stade Vélodrome) alongside the Parc de Princes and arenas in Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Lyon, Nantes and Nice.

Every venue at the Olympics by sport

Archery: Esplanade des Invalides

Artistic gymnastics: Bercy Arena

Artistic swimming: Aquatics Center

Athletics: Stade de France (Olympic Stadium)

Badminton: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Basketball: Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Lille), Bercy Arena

3×3 basketball: La Concorde

Beach volleyball: Eiffel Tower Stadium

BMX freestyle: La Concorde

BMX racing: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium (Montigny-le-Bretonneux)

Boxing: North Paris Arena, Stade Roland-Garros

Breaking: La Concorde

Canoe slalom and sprint: Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Cycling (Mountain Bike): Elancourt Hill

Cycling (Road): Esplanade des Invalides, Pont Alexandre III, Trocadéro

Cycling (Track): Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome

Diving: Aquatics Center

Equestrian: Palace of Versailles

Fencing: Grand Palais

Field hockey: Yves du Manoir Stadium

Golf: Golf National

Handball: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, South Paris Arena

Judo: Champ de Mars Arena

Marathon swimming: Pont Alexandre III

Modern pentathlon: North Paris Arena, Palace of Versailles

Rhythmic gymnastics: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Rowing: Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Rugby sevens: Stade de France (Olympic Stadium)

Sailing: Marseille Marina

Shooting: Châteauroux Shooting Center

Skateboarding: La Concorde

Soccer: Bordeaux Stadium, Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium (Saint-Étienne), La Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes), Lyon Stadium, Marseille Stadium, Nice Stadium, Parc de Princes

Sport climbing: Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Surfing: Teahupo’o (Tahiti)

Swimming: Paris La Défense Arena

Table Tennis: South Paris Arena

Taekwondo: Grand Palais

Tennis: Stade Roland-Garros

Trampoline: Bercy Arena

Triathlon: Pont Alexandre III

Volleyball: South Paris Arena

Water polo: Aquatics Center, Paris La Défense Arena

Weightlifting: South Paris Arena

Wrestling: Champ de Mars Arena

