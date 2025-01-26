Kylian Mbappé scores his first hat-trick for Real Madrid

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kylian Mbappé scored the first hat-trick of his Real Madrid career in the team’s comfortable 3-0 win against Valladolid on Saturday.

The Frenchman’s first season in Spain has been disrupted by injury and dips in form, but he looked backed to his best as he powered Real Madrid to a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

It took 30 minutes for Mbappé to open the scoring against Valladolid, playing a quick exchange of passes with Jude Bellingham before slotting the ball into the net.

He got his next goal from a superb counter-attacking move in the second half, receiving the ball from Rodrygo inside the Valladolid box and firing a shot into the far corner.

With victory now seemingly secured for Madrid, Mario Martín was sent off after a high challenge on Bellingham and Mbappé was able to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Title rival Atlético Madrid had drawn 1-1 against Villarreal earlier on Saturday, meaning Carlo Ancelotti’s side extended its lead at the top of the table with a fourth straight win in the league.

“I’m happy with the hat-trick, but above all the three points,” Mbappé told Real Madrid TV. “It was very important to win today because the Atlético result put us under pressure.

“We started well, pressing in the opposition half and we scored the first goal. After the break, there were 10 minutes where we could have played better, but we scored the second and from then on we managed the game well.”

Mbappé has now scored eight goals in his past five appearances, including five in his past two league games after a brace against Las Palmas last weekend.

Ancelotti praised his striker’s form after the game, telling reporters: “Mbappé has been playing like this for a long time. It’s the first time he’s scored three goals and he’s really contributing to the team. He’s found his rhythm and that’s a plus for us because he’s a player with a lot of quality.”

Madrid next faces French side Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday having already secured a spot in at least the playoff round of the knockout stages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.