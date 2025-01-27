After walking out of practice, All-Star Jimmy Butler is suspended by the Miami Heat for third time this month

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The drama in South Beach continues as All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the Miami Heat for the third time this month, the team announced Monday.

Butler will miss at least five games without pay for “a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team,” including walking out of Monday’s shootaround.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Butler left practice after being told he would no longer be in the starting lineup going forward and that forward Haywood Highsmith would start in his place.

Before Monday’s home game against the Orlando Magic, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said he didn’t address the latest suspension with the team.

“We didn’t even talk about anything today other than preparing for the Magic,” Spoelstra told reporters. “I get it what you guys all want right now. I figured that is why this media room is full right now.

“We’re trying to quiet the noise and we’re just focusing on the task at hand.”

Butler took the latest suspension in stride, posting on Instagram, three short clips from the 1990’s sitcom show “Martin,” whose character, Tommy, was known by his friends for being consistently unemployed.

Butler was set to return ﻿to the lineup Monday after serving a two-game suspension when he missed the team’s flight to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

His first suspension occurred on January 3 for seven games after “multiple instances of conduct detrimental” to the team, according to the Heat.

In a statement, the team said: “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

That suspension came after Butler said he would like to be traded and wanted “to get my joy back.”

Butler is in his his sixth season with the franchise.

He has played and started in 25 games this season, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Heat, who have a 22-22 record and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.