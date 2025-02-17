Soccer star Nabil Bentaleb scores in first game since suffering cardiac arrest last year

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — After suffering a cardiac arrest last year, Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb marked his remarkable return to the sport by scoring in his side’s 2-0 league win against Rennes on Sunday.

Bentaleb, who was told his career might be over after collapsing in June, came on as a substitute in the 76th minute of the Ligue 1 game and scored within four minutes of being on the pitch.

The 30-year-old reacted quickest after the Rennes goalkeeper parried a shot, turning the rebound into the net. An emotional Bentaleb then ran to the sideline to celebrate with his teammates and coaching staff.

“It’s worthy of a film,” Lille manager Bruno Genesio told reporters after the game, per BBC Sport. “He deserved it because I don’t believe in luck, he believed in himself.

“It’s an incredible, wonderful story.”

Bentaleb had collapsed on June 18 while playing soccer with friends and was put into an artificial coma before being fitted with a pacemaker-defibrillator, according to Associated Press.

He returned to training in January, just seven months after his collapse, slowly building back his fitness.

He was named Man of the Match on Sunday, following his goalscoring exploits.

“Nabil’s goal put us on cloud nine, it’s hard to describe,” Genesio added. “It could be a moment that will mark the end of our season, that will remain engraved in the history of the club, of this season – and in Nabil’s mind, of course.”

Bentaleb started his career at Lille before moving to the English Premier League with Tottenham. He then moved to Germany to play for Schalke. He also played for teams such as Newcastle and Angers.

He plays international soccer for Algeria and has made 53 appearances to date.

The midfielder follows the likes of Christian Eriksen in returning to soccer after suffering a cardiac arrest.

