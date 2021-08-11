Grays defeat Smithfield 6-3, force game 3 in NUL Semifinals

Gate City Grays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Facing elimination Tuesday night, the Gate City Grays dug their cleats in, got an early lead and forced a game three to decide their semifinal series against the Smithfield Blue Sox. The Grays jumped out in front thanks to a spurt of offense in the early innings.

Austin Shirley got Gate City on the board in the first inning with a long RBI triple to the wall in right field. The Grays kept the early lead throughout the entire game and added on in the second.

The Grays tacked on a crooked number in that second inning. Thomas Anderson capped the inning with a two-run single to give Gate City a 5-0 lead at the time.

The Grays held on for a 6-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. The series-deciding game three will take place in Smithfield Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. The winner advances to the Northern Utah League championship series.