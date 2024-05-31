Gate City Grays open 2024 season with home doubleheader Saturday night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Semi-pro baseball returns to Pocatello Saturday night, because it's opening day at Halliwell Park for the Gate City Grays.

The Grays look to make a run at the Northern Utah League championship this year after falling to the eventual champions, the Logan Royals, in the semifinals last summer.

Gate City begins its 2024 campaign with a twin billing against the Hyrum Hornets, and it's a Grays team with a good number of familiar names.

The Wattersons, Rogelio Gonzalez, and Brayden Pieper are among the 10 returning players for the Grays. Plus, Pocatello Baseball state champions Jayce Vaughn and JD Gunderson join the roster along with Highland alum Colton Sneddon.

Saturday's season-opening doubleheader begins at 6:00 p.m. in Pocatello.