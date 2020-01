High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Cassee Pugmire's 19 points helped Preston takedown Pocatello, 50-21.

With the win, Preston ends their 2 games losing streak. Pocatello's skid goes to 13 straight losses.

Preston finishes their season with back to back home games against Minico and Century.

Pocatello faces Burley on Tuesday.