High School

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The defending state champions return to the title game. North Fremont beat Cole Valley Christian 69-64.

Jordan Lenz led the Huskies with 23 points and his teammate Paul Wynn finished with 12 points.

North Fremont looks to win back-to-back titles on Saturday. They play West Side at 1:40 pm at the Idaho Center.