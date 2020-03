High School

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Fremont defended their state title by knocking off West Side 42-37.

Huskies used a big first-quarter run to pull ahead and held off the Pirates the rest of the way.

Jordan Hess scored 14 points for North Fremont. Bryler Shurtliff led West Side with 16.

With the victory, the Huskies clinch back-to-back 2A State Championships.