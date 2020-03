High School

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem muscled through Filer, 48-36, to up their winning streak to 8 straight.

With the win, the Diggers will meet Kimberly for the title on Saturday.

Kimberly has gotten the better of Sugar-Salem, beating them twice during the regular season.

Tip-off inside the Idaho Center is set for 3:50 pm.