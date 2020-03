High School

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman saw it was raining outside the Ford Idaho Center and he told his team to make it rain inside.

The Diggers made nine three-pointers in the first half and cruised to a 72-43 win over Kimberly.

Crew Clark led the way for Sugar-Salem with 21 points.

The win gave the Diggers back-to-back state titles and their seventh overall in school history.