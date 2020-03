High School

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - West Side is one win away from ending their 41- year State Championship drought after beating St. Maries 62-41.

Bryler Shurtliff led the Pirates with 17 points.

West Side plays fellow East Idaho team, North Fremont in the finals. Tip-off is at 1:40 pm inside the Idaho Center. North Fremont is the defending state champion.