Preston boys team inspired by community support

High School

BOISE, Idaho (KIFK/KIDK) - The motto all year the Preston boys basketball team was "take it back".

Preston claimed their fourth state title in the past five years. For Indians forward Ty Hyde, having the support of the community helped fuel the team to victory.

"That's the best thing about Preston," Hyde said. "We got two stoplights in town and we come up here and we got the whole city of Preston and it feels amazing. Our four years here we played in three state championships. Not many kids can say they even played in one. So to look out there and see a sea of blue it feels amazing for sure. Best fans in the state. No doubt."

