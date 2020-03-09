Sugar-Salem add another title to their trophy case

High School

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Saturday's 72-43 over Kimberly gave Sugar-Salem back-to-back state titles and their seventh overall in school history.

The Diggers made nine three-pointers in the first half.

"We were just talking about it," Diggers guard Sam Parkinson said. "We just won back to back in football. All of us just went back to back in basketball. I don't know if that's ever been done at Sugar."

"It's fun," Diggers guard Hadley Miller said. "For the whole community. It's just fun. It's a good time to be a Digger."

For head coach Shawn Freeman, the victory capped off his players' senior season.

"This group of kids is special," Freeman said. "You know, this group of Seniors. Amazing group. I've coached for a long time and we had an amazing shooting night. Like it was 70-percent. It's crazy. I mean 64. It's just amazing to be able to do that."

