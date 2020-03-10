North Fremont used team saying “IPP” to win state title

High School

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Intensity, physicality, and poise.

That is what North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill said helped his team win back to back state championships in boys basketball.

"We have a saying IPP," Hill said. "Our kids show poise in tough situations. That's what won the game for us, in my opinion. It literally means everything. I wish I could explain this whole history and everything of North Fremont high school boys basketball but this means, as much or more than last year's so it's just unbelievable."

Jordan Lenz finished with 20 points in the victory. Lenz knows nothing but winning state titles in high school. The sophomore was named 2A MVP by Idaho Sports for scoring 57 combined points over three days in the Treasure Valley.

