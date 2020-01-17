Skip to Content
Bengals have a strong showing in Stacy Dragila Open

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State track and field team hosted their second-annual Stacy Dragila Open.

Brianna Van Vleet finished first in the long jump. She is currently ranked 22nd in the nation for the pentathlon.

Ashley Van Vleet placed third in the high jump.

Treyshon Malone placed first in the 60-meter dash at 6.90 seconds. Malone is currently ranked 30th in the nation in the 60-meter dash event.

For more results you can go here: https://live.athletic.net/meets/5101

