Bengals gear up to host Big Sky Track & Field Championships

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There's no place like home.

"I have the comfort of my own house, my own room, my own food, I get to compete at the conference meet," Idaho State Pentathlon competitor, Brianna Van Vleet said.

The Idaho State track and field teams host the 2020 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships.

"We know our place," Bengals Director of Track & Field, Hillary Merkley said. "We have a little bit of a unique place. We have unique wood. We have unique turf that we jump off of. We have raised runways. Our athletes are used to all of that stuff and we like it. It's fast, quick, good, so we know we can post good marks here."

Crews were putting the final touches inside Holt Arena. This weekend is the fourth home meet for the Bengals were able to host due to the men's basketball team moving to Reed Gym.

"It's been really nice," 60-meter sprinter and hurdler, Tanner Connor said. "It feels like more of a track program. Like a track-type school because we don't have to accommodate for other teams and stuff. Nothing against basketball, it's just cool that they are in Reed and we can have Holt for the indoor season."

Connor is currently ranked second in the Big Sky in the 60-meter hurdle and 60-meter dash. He's also a wide receiver on the Idaho State football team. For him, the championship meet will allow for more teammates to cheer him on.

"It's awesome," Connor said. "You have guys that actually care about what you are doing in the offseason. Cause I'm a little different than the traditional football or traditional track athlete. Having them come out and watch is really fun. A lot of them should be working the meet. They will be coming and volunteering so that's always really cool to see them supporting out other programs. So it's really cool. It's a really cool thing we got going on here."

Van Vleet is ranked fourth in the Pentathlon. She says her classmates have noticed the buzz of the meet on campus.

"People's interests are definitely sparked seeing, there's more traffic than usual," Van Vleet said. "People coming in and out of Holt Arena and so many people are like 'What is going on over there?' and I'm like track and field!"