Bengals break records in Day 2 of Big Sky Championships

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Treyshon Malone put on a show inside Holt Arena Friday night.

Malone won the long jump by leaping 26' 0.25". The jump is tied for seventh-best in the nation and should get him to Nationals.

"I feel excited," Malone said. "I feel excited for the rest of the weekend. I feel excited for the rest of my events and everyone else who is competing on my team. Today I honestly wasn't expecting that. It was very quiet after that jump. After I heard it, just a whole bunch of emotions of excitement came out and I couldn't be happier. Now, I can say I'm officially going to Nationals."

His record day continued in the 60-meter dash. He smashed the school record with a time of 6.69.

Malone also set a new Big Sky Championships record in the 200-meter preliminaries at 21.07 seconds.

Tanner Connor set a school-record with a 7.83 second time in the 60-meter preliminary hurdles.

Ashley Van-Vleet Sturgis got on the podium with a third-place finish in the high jump.

Saturday features 22 final events at Holt Arena. It starts at 10 am with the women's weight throw and ends at 4 pm with the men's relay.