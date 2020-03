Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Both the Idaho State men and women's track and field team's overachieved on Saturday night.

The men finished second in the Big Sky with Treyshon Malone leading the way. Malone was named the Most Outstanding Performer and Most Valuable Athlete.

The Bengal women finished third as Ashley VanVleet-Stergis took home Most Outstanding Performer honors.