Local Sports

NORTH CAROLINA (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Bandits are back-to-back American Legion World Series Champions.

They beat Hawaii with a score of 6 to 1 Wednesday.

Merit Jones picked up the win by pitching 6 1/3 innings.

This game was supposed to played Tuesday night but was pushed to Wednesday because of bad weather.

The Bandits won the series in 2019, and since there was no tournament last year due to the pandemic, they are now back-to-back champions.