Tyler Vander Waal ready to lead Idaho State offense in his first full 12-game season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As the Idaho State football season begins in four days, quarterback Tyler Vander Waal begins his second season, and first full 12-game schedule as the Bengals starting quarterback. Vander Waal said he's confident he'll take another step forward this year.

"They kind of gave me the keys to the car and said, 'go ahead, do what you need to do to feel comfortable,'" Vander Waal said. "So I think that's kind of how I am right now, kind of the gunslinger mentality where I know mistakes are going to happen. I know plays aren't always going to be the way I want them to turn out, but for me, it's just kind of brush it off and have that kind of gunslinger mentality where it's next play no matter what."

Head Coach Rob Phenicie adds that Vander Waal can face the pressure of being under center head on.

"He puts a lot on his plate just by himself," Phenicie said. "He likes the responsibility, he likes the pressure and he wants to have the ball in his hands. So he's done it. He's done a great job. And obviously, he's got the admiration of the team. He was selected one of our captains Friday night."

Idaho State hosts North Dakota Saturday afternoon inside Holt Arena in its season opener at 1:00 p.m. Per university guidance, masks are required inside Holt Arena.