Skyline bounces back, runs away from Thunder Ridge with 39-18 win

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Coming off of an opening week loss to Green Canyon, Skyline bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 39-18 victory at Thunder Ridge. The defending 4A state champs were off and running from the first play in this game, quite literally.

On the first play from scrimmage, Lachlan Haacke found Caden Taggart on the sideline and Taggart took it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Skyline lead.

Later in the quarter, Haacke went deep again, this time finding Ethan Nottestad for another long touchdown and a 12-0 Skyline lead.

The Titans made it a close one, trailing only 19-18 at one point. However, the Grizzlies scored the next 20 points unanswered to win the game.

Skyline battles Rigby next week at Holt Arena while Thunder Ridge takes on Idaho Falls.