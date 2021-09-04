Century’s late first half safety holds up as Diamondbacks defeat Bonneville 15-13

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In the final minute of the first half, Century recorded a safety after tackling Dylan Caldwell in Bonneville's end zone, and that score held up as the game-deciding play in a 15-13 Diamondbacks victory. Both teams played hard but defense reigned supreme in this one.

The Bees initially tied the game with the first half winding down after Jacob Perez rushed to the house for a 15-yard touchdown. Bonneville converted the extra point to tie the game at 13.

On Century's next possession, the Diamondbacks picked up one first down on fourth down, but the Diamondbacks failed to convert on fourth-and-goal on the one-yard line.

The game-deciding safety occurred on third down from the one-yard line, and the score held up.

Century takes on Highland next week at Holt Arena while Bonneville hosts Preston.