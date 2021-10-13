Shelley Girls Soccer edges Hillcrest in PK’s to advance to District play-in game

Local Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a scoreless nail biter Wednesday at Hillcrest High School, and it was the Shelley Russets defeating the Hillcrest Knights in penalty kicks to keep their season alive.

Allie Chapple got Shelley on the board in PK's and the Russets scored on every kick they took.

But Hillcrest missed on its first and last kicks and Shelley won 4-2 in PK's.

Shelley will face Bonneville Thursday in the 4A district 6 play-in game.