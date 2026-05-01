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Friday girls high school softball scores – May 1

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Published 10:44 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Rigby  6
Highland  14

GAME 2:
Rigby  9
Highland  8

GAME 1:
Madison 10
Thunder Ridge  20

GAME 2:
Madison  2
Thunder Ridge  17

Pocatello  17 
Bonneville  6

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