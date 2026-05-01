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Highland Sweeps Thunder Ridge to Win 6A District 4-5-6 Championship

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today at 10:37 PM
Published 10:51 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The Highland Rams took both games of a double-header Friday against the Thunder Ridge Titans. The Rams won the first game 4-2 and the second game 8-5. With the sweep, Highland earns the 6A District 4-5-6 championship.

The win also means Highland will host the East Regional Tournament under the new high school baseball state tournament format. There will be four regional double-elimination tournaments around the state. Three teams will compete in each regional. The four regional winners will then advance to the double-elimination state tournament.

Despite the loss, Thunder Ridge will also qualify for a regional tournament by virtue of finishing second in the district. The Titans will have to wait to see where they will play after all the district tournaments are complete and the final state rankings come out.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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