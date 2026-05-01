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Friday boys district high school tournament scores – May 1

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Published 9:44 PM

(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(4) Thunder Ridge  2
(2) Highland   4

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville  16 (District CHampion)
(2) Hillcrest   0

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(2) Teton  8
(1) South Fremont   5

GAME 2:
(2) Teton 0
(1) South Fremont  10

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Wendell  2
(1) Malad  12

(4) Lighthouse Christian  5
(2) Declo  15

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