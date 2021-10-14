Thunder Ridge Boys Soccer wins double overtime thriller, advances to states

Local Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After trailing 1-0 early, the Thunder Ridge Titans came back and defeated the Madison Bobcats 2-1 in a double overtime thriller for the 5A District 5/6 Championship and the Titans' fourth consecutive trip to states.

The Bobcats struck first on a Cade Slagle strike in the first half to take an early 1-0 lead. But Chuy Zamora scored for Thunder Ridge in the second half to tie the game and force overtime.

It took until double overtime to get the winner, and it was Israel Chavez that scored the game-winning tally to send the Titans back to states.

Next up, Thunder Ridge is on to the state tournament while Madison hosts Idaho Falls Saturday in a state play-in game.