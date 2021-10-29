Madison football’s season ends with a 47-28 playoff loss at Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - After last week's upset win over Rigby to clinch a playoff spot, the Madison Bobcats' season ended Friday night at the hands of the Meridian Warriors 47-28. The Bobcats kept the game close throughout, but the Warriors pulled away at the end for the win.

Madison got as close as down five points when Ben Dredge scampered into the end zone for a six-yard rushing touchdown, making it 33-28 Warriors. However, the Bobcats just didn't have enough on this night to pull off the comeback.

Meridian now moves on in the 5A playoffs and will travel to top-seeded Mountain View next week.

Thank to our friends at KTVB for sending us video and photos from the game.