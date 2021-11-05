Blackfoot advances to semis with a 28-14 win against Nampa

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are putting together a playoff run, as Blackfoot dominated Nampa in a 28-14 win, a game that was closer on the scoreboard than it looked on the field. The Broncos scored early and kept the Bulldogs from getting points until the fourth quarter.

The Blackfoot defense made a pair of big plays in the first quarter, recording two takeaways on a Deegan Hale interception and a fumble recovery.

Combined with some great playmaking on offense from Jaxon Grimmett and Javonte King, the Broncos are heading to the semis after a 28-14 win.

Next up, Blackfoot heads to Sandpoint to take on the top-seeded Bulldogs next week.