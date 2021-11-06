Skip to Content
North Fremont wins slugfest against Melba 44-38 to advance to the 2A semifinals

Eric Moon KIFI

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Fremont Huskies' pursuit for a 2A title and a perfect season took another step forward Saturday thanks to a 44-38 victory in the quarterfinals against Melba. The Huskies struck first quickly, and though the game was close, North Fremont led the whole way.

After a long return on the opening kickoff, the offense got on the board on the next play on an AJ Hill 22-yard touchdown run. Melba scored a TD and a 2-point conversion to tie the game at eight, but the Huskies responded with another scoring drive capped off by a Carson Packer two-yard touchdown run.

On North Fremont's next possession, AJ Hill broke free on third-and-long for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 22-8 Huskies. North Fremont kept scoring and held the lead for a 44-38 victory.

Next up, the Huskies host Firth next week in the 2A semifinals. North Fremont defeated Firth in the last week of the regular season to win the Nuclear Conference.

Eric Moon

