North Fremont wins slugfest against Melba 44-38 to advance to the 2A semifinals

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Fremont Huskies' pursuit for a 2A title and a perfect season took another step forward Saturday thanks to a 44-38 victory in the quarterfinals against Melba. The Huskies struck first quickly, and though the game was close, North Fremont led the whole way.

After a long return on the opening kickoff, the offense got on the board on the next play on an AJ Hill 22-yard touchdown run. Melba scored a TD and a 2-point conversion to tie the game at eight, but the Huskies responded with another scoring drive capped off by a Carson Packer two-yard touchdown run.

On North Fremont's next possession, AJ Hill broke free on third-and-long for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 22-8 Huskies. North Fremont kept scoring and held the lead for a 44-38 victory.

Next up, the Huskies host Firth next week in the 2A semifinals. North Fremont defeated Firth in the last week of the regular season to win the Nuclear Conference.