Blackfoot Girls Basketball holds off Thunder Ridge and wins 63-57

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The defending 4A state champion Blackfoot Broncos are off and running in the 2021-22 season, starting 2-0 thanks to a 63-57 victory over the Thunder Ridge Titans Tuesday night.

The Broncos led by 15 at one point during the third quarter with the game in complete control.

But despite a valiant comeback by the Titans, Blackfoot held on for the six-point victory.

Next up, Blackfoot travels to Century Thursday night while Thunder Ridge heads to Skyline. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.