Bonneville Girls Basketball picks up the victory against Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees have their first victory of the season thanks to a 54-32 defeat of the Idaho Falls Tigers Tuesday night on home court.

Bonneville got the ball rolling in the first half, leading 15-8 halfway through the second quarter and extending the advantage by halftime.

Eventually, the Bees pulled ahead by 22 points to win the game by the same margin.

Next up, Bonneville hosts Madison Thursday night while Idaho Falls takes on Shelley. Tipoff for both matches is at 7:30 p.m.