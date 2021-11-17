Madison Girls Basketball defeats Hillcrest for first win of the season

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats have their first win of the season as they defeated the Hillcrest Knights 50-39 at Hillcrest Tuesday night.

Madison got things rolling from the get-go in the first quarter, starting the game on an 8-0 run.

Hillcrest clawed back, but it wouldn't be enough in this one, with the Bobcats picking up the 11-point victory.

Next up, Madison travels to Bonneville Thursday night while Hillcrest heads to Rigby. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.