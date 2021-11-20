Idaho State loses Battle of the Domes to Idaho 14-0, ends season at 1-10

POCATELLO, Idaho - A rough Idaho State football season ended with a thud Saturday afternoon, as the Idaho State Bengals lost 14-0 to the Idaho Vandals in the Battle of the Domes. This game also featured a unique scenario as both head coaches, Paul Petrino of Idaho and Rob Phenicie of Idaho State, knew this game would be their last as the head coach within their respective programs.

The Vandals jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, then extended it to 14 later in the quarter. Those would be the only points throughout the contest in a game where neither team looked very good on the field.

Both Idaho and Idaho State announced their head coaches would not return next season prior to the game this week. Petrino finishes his nine-season run in Moscow with a 34-66 record while Phenicie ends his five-season stint with a 16-35 record.