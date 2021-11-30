Blackfoot Girls Basketball doubles up Shelley with a 64-32 victory

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from the get-go Tuesday night, the Blackfoot Broncos were in control against Shelley, finishing the night with a 64-32 victory over the Russets.

Blackfoot started the game on a 7-0 run, thanks in part to a Prairie Caldwell three-pointer that got the Broncos on the board.

From there, the Broncos ran away with the 32-point victory.

Next up, Blackfoot travels to Pocatello Thursday night while Shelley is off until Saturday's road contest at Minico. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.