Snake River Girls Basketball takes down Teton 46-37 to improve to 4-0

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers are red-hot to start the season, improving to 4-0 Tuesday night with a 46-37 victory over the Teton Timberwolves.

The Panthers took an early lead in this with a pair of fast break buckets, both facilitated by a Caselle Howell steal that led to layups from Abby Gilbert and Rylie Edlefsen, respectively.

From that point, the Panthers kept the lead on their way to a nine-point victory.

Next up, Snake River hosts Soda Springs Wednesday night while Teton travels to Ririe the same night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.