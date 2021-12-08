Hillcrest Boys Basketball spoils Thunder Ridge’s home opener in 60-44 win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from the get-go Tuesday night, the Hillcrest Knights made their own noise in a raucous atmosphere to take down the Thunder Ridge Titans 60-44.

Hillcrest began the game on a 10-0 run, capped off by a Cooper Kessler corner three that led to a Thunder Ridge timeout.

Tao Johnson tried to lead the Titans back with a highlight reel dunk shortly thereafter, but it wasn't enough as the Knights won by 16 points.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Madison Thursday night while Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.