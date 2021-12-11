Hillcrest Boys Basketball edges Rigby 54-52 for third straight win against 5A teams

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights just keep winning, as they won their third straight game against a 5A opponent Saturday night, taking down the Rigby Trojans on the road 54-52.

The Knights started the game hot with an 11-2 run, but Rigby made the game close as Kobe Jones knocked down a pair of three shortly thereafter to keep the Trojans in it.

In the end, Hillcrest just held on to the lead for a two-point victory.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Idaho Falls Friday night while Rigby takes on Bonneville Tuesday night. Tipoff for both contests is at 7:30 p.m.