Idaho State Football kicks off spring practice

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It won't be long before college football season returns, and on Tuesday, Idaho State began its journey to turn the program around after a one-win season in 2021.

Idaho State Head Coach Charlie Ragle says that turnaround begins with these spring practices.

"One thing that I said to them is, in order to be a good football team there's nothing more important than practice," Ragle said. "They have to understand what practice is about, and that's really what our motto is here as a program. We say it all the time, tackle the moment, but it's being in the moment, being where your two feet are and getting better at what you're doing, and the way you get better at football is by practicing football. So they have to understand when they go out there that every piece of time has been thought through, has been planned, and it's been organized, and so in order for them to develop and get better as football players, they have to take that time seriously and they have to push themselves to be better in that moment."

The Idaho State Spring Game is set for April 23rd inside Holt Arena.