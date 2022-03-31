Skyline Baseball sweeps Hillcrest in home-opening doubleheader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first two games of the season at Melaleuca Field were a hard fought success for the Skyline Grizzlies, as the Grizz swept a doubleheader against Hillcrest 18-8 and 7-5.

Game one was a back-and-forth affair, and with the game tied at eight in the sixth, Ryan Horvath put Skyline ahead for good with a bases-clearing triple.

Game two was just as close, this time to the very end, as Skyline squeaked away with a two-run victory.

Next up, Skyline hosts Bonneville in another doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m. while Hillcrest takes on Pocatello in Ammon Saturday at 11:00 a.m.