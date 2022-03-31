Spring practice presents first opportunity for ISU football players to earn roster spots

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State football team continues to prepare for its 2022 campaign and the spring game at Holt Arena in late April.

As the team rolls on with spring practices, head coach Charlie Ragle says every player must earn his roster spot in this new era of ISU football.

"Everybody's position is up for grabs," Ragle said. "Nobody is guaranteed a roster spot in the fall. You've got to go earn that. What they did in the past is the past. And we've said it from from day one. It's a new era. And you're being constantly evaluated on what you've done over the last couple of months in the weight room and those competitive Friday situations, all of those conditioning sessions. But we're going to play the best guys that give us the best chance to win."

Ragle added that extends to the QB position too.

"We know Tyler's an extremely talented quarterback," Ragle said. "Obviously, he suffered a major injury last year and didn't play very much. And obviously, I believe that, he was part of our team's problems last year. But he's going to have to be the best quarterback this spring and in the fall to be the starter in September. And he knows that."

The ISU Spring Game takes place April 23rd inside Holt Arena.