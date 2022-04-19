Idaho Falls Baseball scores nine unanswered to dominate Skyline 14-4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An early slugfest turned into a route Tuesday afternoon at Melaleuca Field when the Idaho Falls Tigers scored nine unanswered runs to take down Skyline 14-4 in five innings.

The Grizzlies and Tigers traded runs in the first inning and a half, with Skyline scoring a pair to start the game, Idaho Falls answering with five runs, and the Grizz coming back with two more.

But from that point on, the Tigers dominated, running away with the lead to blow out the Grizzlies.

A big offensive day for Idaho Falls featured a 2-4 game with a two-run home run and a long double for Mike Christensen and and a 2-4 contest for Merit jones with a two-run triple and three total RBI.

Next up, the two teams face off again Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.