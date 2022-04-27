Skyline Baseball takes first place in conference with 4-1 win against Shelley

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies lead the 4A High Country conference thanks to a Wednesday afternoon victory at home against the Shelley Russets highlighted by an excellent pitching performance from Ethan Belnap.

Belnap was in a groove in this one, hurling a complete game, allowing four hits and the lone run, and striking out seven Russets.

That helped Skyline score the win and take first place in the conference with three games left on its High Country schedule.

Next up, the Grizz will play two of those games in Shelley when they meet the Russets again starting at 3:30 p.m. in a Thursday doubleheader.